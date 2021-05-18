Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Invests $1.17 Million in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after buying an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.