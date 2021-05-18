Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 43,764 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Apple were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $8,381,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.75. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

