Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $100,000 in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511,444 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,272,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:RBAC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $1,875,174.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

