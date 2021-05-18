Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Reduces Stock Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PAVmed by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PAVmed by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 74,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAVM. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ PAVM opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. PAVmed Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $331.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

