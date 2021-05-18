Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.41

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 152958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $591.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

