Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

LON KEYS remained flat at $GBX 650 ($8.49) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 644.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 563.90. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 423.36 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 690 ($9.01). The company has a market cap of £203.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider James David Knight sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £9,450,000 ($12,346,485.50).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.