Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.91% from the stock’s previous close.

DPEU stock traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.95 ($0.95). The company had a trading volume of 716,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.80. DP Eurasia has a 12 month low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

About DP Eurasia

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.