Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.62 Million

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to announce sales of $173.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.05 million to $175.00 million. Life Storage reported sales of $147.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year sales of $694.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.84 million to $701.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $739.93 million, with estimates ranging from $705.45 million to $767.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,301 shares of company stock worth $697,729. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.02. 6,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.25. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $56.93 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

