LifeSci Acquisition II Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

LifeSci Acquisition II’s (NASDAQ:LSAQ) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 19th. LifeSci Acquisition II had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 20th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of LifeSci Acquisition II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of LSAQ stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20. LifeSci Acquisition II has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,201,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

LifeSci Acquisition II Company Profile

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

