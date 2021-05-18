Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. 2,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,163. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.87.

LMNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

