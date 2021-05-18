Linde (NYSE:LIN) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $300.88 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.