Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 70.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after buying an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

