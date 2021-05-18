Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $382.63 and its 200 day moving average is $358.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.