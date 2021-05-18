Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

