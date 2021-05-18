Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Price Up 19.6%

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 177,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,117,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

RIDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,574,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 28.4% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.