Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 140,320 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 199.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

