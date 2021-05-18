Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 403.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of PVH worth $22,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.33. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

