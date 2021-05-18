Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $17.01 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 183,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $103.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

