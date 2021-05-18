Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,489 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of CF Industries worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CF Industries by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,803,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,125 shares of company stock worth $6,126,459 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of CF opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.70.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

