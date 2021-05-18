Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,390 shares of company stock worth $4,179,370 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.