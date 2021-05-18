Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,959 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CDW worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 12,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 183,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 88,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,694,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $149.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

