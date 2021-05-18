Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 514,250 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $28,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

