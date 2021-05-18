Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 25,194 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

