Lotto Price Tops $0.0726 on Major Exchanges (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $145.20 million and $289,884.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00698980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.