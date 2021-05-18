Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Acquires 19,361 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Graco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock worth $9,466,999. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

