LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

LPLA opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $159.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $1,193,814.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total value of $3,442,766.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

