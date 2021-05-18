Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKFLF opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33.

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

