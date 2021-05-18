Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LITE. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.