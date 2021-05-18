Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 27,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,247. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.