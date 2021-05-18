Lunyr Trading 29.8% Lower This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $737,000.59 and $16,957.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lunyr has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

