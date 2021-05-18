LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.71. The company had a trading volume of 221,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day moving average of $128.85. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

