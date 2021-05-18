Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.71-2.12 EPS.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.76. 805,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,052,549. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

