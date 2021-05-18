Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-2.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.73-22.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.57 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.710-2.120 EPS.

M traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 1,089,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,052,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

