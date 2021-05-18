Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Achieves $674,033.24

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $674,033.24 and $1,859.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

