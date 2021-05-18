Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by FMA Advisory Inc.

FMA Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

