Magna International Inc. (MG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on June 4th

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$117.40 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$53.28 and a 52-week high of C$123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other Magna International news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total value of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

