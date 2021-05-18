Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $212,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.