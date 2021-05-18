Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $237,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $257,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NKE stock opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

