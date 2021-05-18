Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,325,000 after buying an additional 242,668 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

AWH stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.