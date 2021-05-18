Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $901.37 million-$901.37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.03 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,481. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.