MalwareChain (MALW) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One MalwareChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. MalwareChain has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $4,533.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00037514 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001237 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 7,873,247 coins and its circulating supply is 7,873,246 coins. MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07. MalwareChain’s official Twitter account is @MalwareChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

