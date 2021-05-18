ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.61% of ManTech International worth $56,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 23.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 13.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 524,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

