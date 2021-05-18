ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.480-3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,495. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ManTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.