Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) Major Shareholder Sells $1,479,000.00 in Stock

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRACU) major shareholder Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRACU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

