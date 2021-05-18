Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.56. Marriott International posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $134.26.

In other Marriott International news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 233,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 142,148 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

