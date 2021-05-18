Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 657.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 204,258 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23,042.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $134.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $139.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

