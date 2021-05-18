Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $21,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $376.05 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.97. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

