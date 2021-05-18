Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Mastercard reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $367.47. 81,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $364.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.34 and a 200-day moving average of $349.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

