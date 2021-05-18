Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.16. The stock had a trading volume of 34,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,216. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.31. The firm has a market cap of $363.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

