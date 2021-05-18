Maxim Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

